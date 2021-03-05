This Ford Explorer Timberline was just sitting in a parking lot without a stitch of camouflage. Our spies were in the right place at the right time and snapped these pictures, including a great view of the cabin.

The Timberline has a cabin that looks a lot like the existing XLT grade with some small tweaks. The seats have orange stitching and the Timberline logo that comprises three, triangular mountains. The center of the chairs features gray textile. The trim on the lower part of the passenger side dashboard appears to have a textured effect, but it's hard to get a good look through the window.

Gallery: Ford Explorer Timberline Spy Shots

10 Photos

On the outside, the Timberline has a slightly altered front end in comparison to other Explorers. The lower fascia gains an orange-outlined section with a pair of matching tow hooks. The grille has mesh with rectangular openings and a crossbar through the top.

The Timberline rides on black wheels with five, Y-shaped spokes. The model's emblem appears on the rim. The tires are Bridgestone Dueler all-terrains.

The rear bumper doesn't extend as low to the ground. This should slightly improve the departure angle if folks take the Explorer off-road.

Mechanical details aren't yet available for the Timberline. Just changing the body kit and interior trim doesn't seem like enough to warrant a new model. It probably shares the powertrain with other variants of the SUV, but there might be suspension tweaks for being more capable off-road.

The Explorer Timberline should debut soon. There are no official teasers from Ford yet, but if the company doesn't mind photographers getting so close to uncamouflaged examples in a parking lot, then a full unveiling can't be too far away.

The Timberline complements the recently released Explorer King Ranch. That model puts an emphasis on luxury with mahogany leather upholstery and wood trim. Buyers can add amenities like massaging seats and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo.