It appears production for Ford’s bite-sized pickup truck has already started. The company’s February 2021 sales report shares the company’s production numbers broken down by factory, make, and model, revealing that “C-Pick Up” production has started at the company’s Hermosillo factory in Mexico. This likely represents the first bit of production for the new Maverick, which will slot below the Ranger in Ford’s lineup.

Ford built just 21 examples of its C-pickup, likely representing a slate of pre-production models intended to be tested against the company’s grueling standards. Photos emerged in early January showing what appears to be a Maverick pickup sitting alone on the assembly line in the Hermosillo factory. It lacked doors, though it did wear camouflage along the fenders, hood, and bumper. Reports have indicated that the Maverick will share its underpinnings with the new Bronco Sport, which is also being built at the Mexican factory.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick Leaked Images

2 Photos

CNBC initially reported the interesting nugget of information, even asking Ford for comment, though the automaker declined to add anything beyond what’s in the sales report. That’s not a surprise considering how tight-lipped automakers are about future products. We expect it’ll share its powertrain with those of the Escape and Bronco Sport, which means a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder will serve as the base offering while a larger turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder will be an available option.

There’s a good chance that the Maverick will arrive with a sub-$20,000 price tag, which will help separate it from the Ranger that starts at nearly $25,000. Ford’s newly minted CEO Jim Farley has been vocal about offering more affordable options to consumers, though that didn’t necessarily mean lower striker prices. We won’t know more until Ford reveals the Maverick, though judging by the latest production report, we won’t have long to wait. We expect the Maverick to go on sale before the end of the year as a 2022 model.