Hot on the heels of the debut of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, the configurator now is available for you to build your ideal version of the electric wagon. Settle in for a while, though, because even by Porsche standards there are a ton of options.

The Taycan Cross Turismo starts at $90,900 (plus $1,350 destination). Upgrading to the 4S takes the price to $110,300. The Turbo is $153,500, and the range-topping Turbo S goes for $187,600.

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

32 Photos

Porsche is famous for its vast array of options, so buyers can specify things like the color of the seat belts and whether the owner's manual comes in a leather wallet. However, there are three major option packages the bundle the stuff most buyers would want.

The Off-Road Design Package includes a revised body kit with extra cladding on the lower valence, side skirts, and rear diffuser. It also increases the ground clearance by 10 millimeters with the chassis setting at the medium level.

The Premium Package has a mix of comfort and tech features. It adds lane change assist, surround-view cameras, thermal- and noise-insulated glass, and the cabin air ionizer.

Finally, the Technology Package does exactly what the name suggests. This pack has the passenger-side display, head-up display, and active parking support.

Porsche has some EV-specific upgrades for the Taycan Cross Turismo, too. Buyers can shorten charging times by getting the 19.2 kilowatt AC on-board charger and 150 kW DC charger. There's also the Intelligent Range Manager that adjusts max speed and air conditioning to minimize the charging necessary along a given route.

With so many options to choose from, the best thing to do pick your preferred grade of Cross Turismo and start clicking the option boxes to find out just how absurd of a wagon you can build. For the Turbo S, there's no problem taking the cost to well over $200,000.