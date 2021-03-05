Lamborghini has been spotted on multiple occasions testing a mid-cycle facelift for the Urus, and a new report from Car Magazine claims the disguise will come off sometime in 2022. The revised variant of the "Super SUV" is expected to bring an extension of the family as Sant'Agata Bolognese is allegedly planning a plug-in hybrid version and also a non-electrified Sport RS.

The PHEV has been a long time coming, with Lamborghini's chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani revealing in an interview nearly three years ago the Urus would get a charging port within 18 months. That obviously didn't happen, but it appears the LM 002's spiritual successor is getting closer to jumping on the electrified bandwagon.

According to Car Magazine's report, the Urus PHEV will rely on an unknown Porsche engine codenamed "LK5." The British publication doesn't say whether it's a six- or eight-cylinder engine, but it does claim the gasoline mill can produce as much as 600 horsepower. It will work together with an electric motor to offer a combined output of 820 hp.

As with all conventionally powered vehicles that adopt a plug-in hybrid setup, the Urus PHEV is going to put on some serious weight. We're hearing it will add about 551 pounds (250 kilograms) over the V8-powered model available today. That would bring the total to 5,401 lbs (2,450 kg) before adding any of the available optional features and we're sure there will be plenty.

Fewer details are available regarding the yet-to-be-confirmed Urus Sport RS. It is said to offer as much as 675 horsepower, which would represent a 25-hp bump over the current model. It could use an uprated version of the existing twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine and possibly pack a little bit more torque than the 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) accessible in the regular Urus.

On a related note, Car Magazine claims the next-generation Urus has been delayed until 2028 and we're not going to see a Huracan replacement until 2025. The Aventador has been reportedly pushed back as well, even though the flagship V12 supercar has been around for literally a decade. A fourth model remains an on-again, off-again affair and hasn't advanced past the fullsize clay model stage.

The "embarrassing shortage of fresh product" as reported by Car Magazine could cost Lamborghini up to 3,500 sales annually until the middle of the decade, but as usual with reports, take this info with the proverbial pinch of salt.