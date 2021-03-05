The development of electric vehicles at Volkswagen Group is going full steam ahead. This holds true not only for the core Volkswagen brand but also for the premium Audi marque. The Ingolstadt-based automaker recently unveiled the E-Tron GT and is now focussing on its high-riding zero-emission flotilla.

A batch of spy photos from earlier this month confirmed the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron are not the only electric SUVs Audi is currently working on. To the surprise of everyone here at Motor1.com, our spies caught a prototype of the Q5 E-Tron testing with its production body and with no fake camouflage panels.

With so little left to the imagination even at this early stage of development, someone had to render the next-generation Porsche Macan’s brother from another mother. This task was handled by Avarvarii and his work was brought to our attention by our friends and colleagues at Motor.es.

The Q5 E-Tron will be one of VAG’s first vehicles to use the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) reserved for upper midsize and larger EVs. It will be shared with the new Macan, which is expected to go fully electric with the next generation. The PPE architecture should provide a decent room inside the cabin thanks to smarter packaging and the lack of a center tunnel.

The Q5 E-Tron could get advanced features such as adaptive air suspension, torque vectoring, and rear-wheel steering. Single- and dual-motor versions are believed to be under development with the base models relying on an RWD configuration.

Both the new Porsche Macan and Q5 E-Tron are expected to go on sale next year. We hope to get more preliminary information and spy photos very soon, so stay tuned.