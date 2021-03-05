The next-gen Ford Mustang is supposed to arrive for the 2023 model year. There aren't too many details about it yet, but new info possibly reveals the senior designer responsible for the interior and exterior styling. A user on the Mustang 6G forum found the LinkedIn profile for Aiden Chang-il Lee showing him as the person responsible for the new pony car's look.

Motor1.com reached out to Ford to find out the role of a senior designer for crafting the look of a vehicle within the company. These folks contribute to a vehicle's design but aren't managing a team of people. It's a mid-level position in the hierarchy of designers.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Test Mule Spy Photos

12 Photos

While Chang-il Lee doesn't have immediate name recognition, he's a veteran design with previous stints at General Motors and FCA (now known as Stellantis). His LinkedIn page says he worked on production details for the cabin in the 2021 GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe. He also had roles working on the interior of the 2015 Dodge Charger, 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, and the early production theme for the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee's cabin.

Chang-il Lee previously worked at Ford between 2011 and 2012. During this stint, he was on the advanced exterior team for the 2017 Fiesta and contributed to the interior of the 2016 Taurus for the Chinese market.

The new generation of the Mustang will reportedly debut in the fourth quarter of 2022 and go on sale during the following year. The new pony car will allegedly have an eight-year product cycle, rather than the original plan of six years.

There are persistent rumors of the Mustang adopting an all-wheel-drive layout for the first time ever. Although, it seems unlikely this would be the only setup after decades of establishing the model as a rear-drive performance machine.

Ford's product plan for the Mustang goes out to 2028 when an electric model would allegedly arrive. The available info suggests it would have a completely different platform. The timeline suggests the next-gen pony car and the EV would be available simultaneously at least for a couple of years.