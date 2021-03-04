The electric car is coming, though you wouldn’t know that looking at the high-horsepower gas-powered cars available today. Automakers are wringing more power than ever out of cars, creating some of the most potent performance machines in history. Even Ram has gotten in on the action with its 702-horsepower (523-kilowatt) Ford Raptor-fighting TRX pickup, but how well does it stack up against an icon like the Chevy Corvette C8?

Hennessey decided to find out. The Texas-based tuner took delivery of a new TRX, taking it to the test track to see which is quicker in a drag race – the coupe or the pickup. The TRX is so new it still has a temporary tag in the rear window and a tag hanging off the passenger seat. Power comes from the company’s supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 that powers a stable of potent models. The engine compliments its horsepower output with 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. The truck can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds.

The TRX has a lot more power than the Corvette, though the Corvette is much smaller and lighter. It gets its power from GM’s 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 that produces up to 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. However, the unequal power dynamic isn’t an Achilles’ heel for the ‘Vette. The first race shows the TRX using its four-wheel drive to get a better start off the line, though the Corvette begins to reel it in around the 60-mph point, eventually passing the pickup for a victory.

It’s the same result for the second race, which sees the TRX get a remarkable start off the line only to have the Corvette close the gap and eventually take the lead. The video doesn’t prove anything, though it is exciting to watch a four-door off-road pickup hold its own against a dedicated sports car.