Porsche is playing its part as far as saving the wagons by adding a long-roof version of the Taycan electric sedan to join the Panamera Sport Turismo. The Mission E Cross Turismo concept will celebrate its third anniversary in a couple of days, but the folks from Zuffenhausen aren't waiting until Saturday to unveil its production sibling.

Today, the wraps are going to come off the Taycan Cross Turismo, a new Porsche model that would've seemed unthinkable 15-20 years ago – a lifted electric wagon. The EV all-rounder is expected to offer a more generous cargo capacity compared to the sedan and extra headroom for rear passengers thanks to a nearly flat roofline.

The raised ride height will enable the Taycan Cross Turismo to better tackle bumpy roads and we're expecting all-wheel drive to be available as standard across the range. That would mean no RWD base variant with a single electric motor like the sedan recently gained in North America and Europe after being originally launched in China last year.

Our colleagues from sister site InsideEVs had the opportunity to hop behind the wheel of a pre-production prototype and discovered the Taycan Cross Turismo had a massive single-panel glass roof expanding all the way to the back. They also noticed the additional headroom in the back we mentioned earlier, making it easier to live with on a daily basis if taller people have to travel on the rear bench.

The new Taycan Cross Turismo seems to be ideal for a one-car garage, blending practicality with performance. That's especially going to be true if Porsche will offer the top-tier Turbo and Turbo S derivatives. Air suspension is likely going to be standard to give the wagon an adaptable ride height and we also know it has a new CUV (from "cross utility vehicle") driving mode tailored to off-road use.

There's the delicate issue of pricing as logic tells us the Taycan Cross Turismo is going to cost slightly more than the equivalent sedan. What that means is a potential Turbo S version will hit the $200,000 mark with only a few of the boxes ticked on the options list considering the Taycan Turbo S sedan starts at $185,000.

Following its debut later today, Porsche's high-riding silent wagon will go on sale soon.