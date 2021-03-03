Last year, we saw countless spy photos of the upcoming Audi Q4 E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron Sportback. However, Audi has kept the pair of crossovers well camouflaged, including the interior, which we only caught a glimpse of in November. However, a batch of new spy photos reveals a bit more of the interior for the first time, providing a clear look a the infotainment screen and compact center console.

This is our first glimpse of the infotainment screen, which looks similar in size and shape to the one that debuted in the 2022 E-Tron GT last month. It’s a wide in-dash unit, eschewing the trend of plopping a tablet-style screen on top of the dash. It sits above a thin row of HVAC controls, which themselves hang over the center console. Here, Audi puts the gear selector and start-stop buttons – another part that looks borrowed from the company’s sleek electric sedan.

Gallery: Audi Q4 E-Tron And Q4 E-Tron Sportback Spy Photos

16 Photos

Our photographers caught both the regular Q4 E-Tron and coupe-like Q4 E-Tron Sportback, though sadly, the crossover continues to wear the camouflage coverings its been rocking since our photographers first captured it, revealing little of the pair. The two will ride on VW Group’s MEB platform, which also underpins the VW ID.4. Both are expected to resemble the design of their respective concepts that debuted in 2019 and 2020, with few styling changes.

Audi will reveal the pair sometime this year before going on, though the regular version is expected to arrive before the Sportback. Powertrain details remain a mystery, though Audi gave the concept a 301-horsepower (224-kilowatts) dual-motor setup. There’ll be a single-motor setup, too, that’ll likely offer around 250 miles (400 kilometers) of range. There are even rumors of a hotter S variant in development, though Audi has yet to confirm anything about it.