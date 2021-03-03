The touring specification gives it a more comfortable cabin for regular driving.

Gunther Werks has completed another amazing 993-generation Porsche 911 custom. It calls this one the Irish Green Commission, and there's not much question about why as soon as you look at the body.

The Irish Green color is deep and is a fantastic match to the body's rounded lines, particularly the big rear fenders. Gunther Werks adds contrast by leaving the underlying carbon fiber exposed for a pair of stripes and roof. There are light gold stripes along the side, and the five-spoke wheels have a matching color.

Inside, there's a mix of English tan leather, Charcoal-colored Alcantara, and lots of exposed carbon fiber. The buyer commissions Gunther Werks' touring specification that uses thicker leather padding throughout the cabin and extra sound deadening. This puts a focus more comfort on sporty driving, rather than pure track performance. A green tachometer references the exterior shade.

Power comes from a 4.0-liter flat-six engine from Rothsport Racing that makes 435 horsepower (324 kilowatts) and 335 pound-feet (454 Newton-meters). The other performance tweaks include Brembo brakes and suspension pieces from Eisenlohr Racing and JRZ Suspension Engineering. The suspension canisters are anodized green as an extra touch.

The Irish Green Commission is part of Gunther Werks' 993 Remastered program, which is limited to 25 cars. The company sold this one through its partnership with Pagani Beverly Hills and worked with the person who commissioned the custom machine to fit exactly the right specifications.

Gunther Werks debuted its fully carbon fiber body for the 993-gen 911 at Monterey Car Week in  2018. It didn't specify how much weight switching to the lightweight material saved. Compared to the stock exterior, the front and rear fenders were three inches wider. The company also sculpted a ducktail spoiler into the rear deck.

Source: Gunther Werks via Facebook