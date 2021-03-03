3.3 seconds – that's all the time the new Audi RS E-Tron GT needs to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. It's 0.6s quicker than the gone-but-not-forgotten R8 E-Tron, which was a full-blown electric supercar whereas Ingolstadt's new EV seats four people and offers more than decent practicality. As a matter of fact, the silent performer with the Four Rings is actually quicker in real life than advertised.

With the embargo on first drives lifted this week, YouTuber Automann-TV uploaded a video with the flagship RS version taken to the maximum on an unrestricted section of Germany's glorious Autobahn. Even though the RS E-Tron GT had winter tires negatively impacting performance, the car still managed to complete the sprint in a mind-boggling 3.2 seconds.

It effortlessly completed the 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) task in just 10.5 seconds and continued its high-speed run until the digital speedometer's needle climbed to 159 mph (256 km/h). The car was actually doing 155 mph (250 km/h) at that point because the electronic top speed limiter is programmed to kick in at that velocity, but modern speedometers typically show a slightly higher number.

For a sedan that weighs 2,420 kilograms (5,335 pounds) in European specification, the Audi RS E-Tron GT is impressively quick. The driver was also curious to find out how it fares in an acceleration test from 62 mph to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h), which is actually more relevant for Autobahn driving when you want to overtake someone or switch lanes. It completed the job in about seven seconds.

With wider summer tires more suitable to channel the immense torque to the road, those times should drop a bit. While it's no Porsche Taycan Turbo S or Tesla Model S Plaid, the RS E-Tron GT is a solid first attempt from Audi as far as providing a mélange of performance and practicality without a combustion engine. More of that practicality could be planned as there are reports there will be a wagon to mirror the Taycan Cross Turismo debuting tomorrow.