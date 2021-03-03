The rumors from December 2019 were accurate as today Toyota has confirmed a new generation A-segment vehicle will be launched on the European continent. It will serve as an entry point to the brand and will be developed on the GA-B platform, delivering “established benefits in ride, handling, safety, and design.”

Without specifically mentioning the Aygo name, Toyota has published a press release saying the new A-segment car will be offered with combustion power to “help keep the model accessible to customers.” There were reports that a battery-powered version could also be under development but there’s nothing official coming from the automaker on that matter yet.

The new entry-level Toyota will join the Yaris in the small car segment. The latter was named European Car of the Year for 2021 just a few days ago, and the Japanese manufacturer is readying the high-riding Yaris Cross for a market launch later in 2021. Combined, the three GA-B-based cars should generate a production output of more than 500,000 units per year, thus delivering economy of scale and helping the new A-segment remain an affordable offering.

Gallery: Toyota A-segment car platform

7 Photos

The first spy photos of the Aygo’s replacement have shown the new vehicle will retain its hatchback shape. There were early rumors that the Aygo could switch to some sort of a lifted hatch but based on the spy shots, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The prototypes look slightly larger than the outgoing model though.

Toyota hasn’t provided a detailed time frame but looking at the test cars wearing production bodies, we suppose the debut will come sooner rather than later. Our guess is we will see it towards the end of this year or in early 2022.

Gallery: Toyota Aygo new spy photos