Editor Note: This special first-look video and article comes from our colleagues at Motor1 Italy.

The beauty of creating a supercar is to be able to go beyond your limits. That holds true from both a stylistic and technical point of view.

The new Lamborghini Huracán STO – or the Homologated Super Trofeo – represents how passion can feed the ideas of designers and engineers, depending on absolute performance. We are pleased to share those ideas from people directly connected to the sensational supercar, to understand how a vehicle of this magnitude was born in Sant'Agata Bolognese.

A Word To Style

The video above takes a deeper look at the styling behind the STO, as explained by Lamborghini Head of Design Mitja Borkert. Born in 1974, Borkert has led Lamborghini's styling center since 2016. He was responsible for the Terzo Millennio concept, in addition to the various evolutions within the Aventador family and obviously Huracán. Borkert takes us through the various tweaks and enhancements given to the STO in this exclusive first look.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan STO Exclusive First Look

21 Photos

A Word To Performance

Combining the different needs of track performance with road-friendly attributes isn't easy. Dialing in the STO's capabilities fell to Lorenzo Rinaldi, Lamborghini's head of vehicle dynamics. With considerable experience on the motorsport side, it was Rinaldi and his team that fused the worlds of street and track together to make the STO the fiercest Huracán to-date.

The Huracán STO

Having debuted in November 2020, the Huracán STO is the most extreme iteration of Lamborghini's road-going V10 supercar. With a big infusion of carbon fiber and other weight-reduction tricks, the STO is nearly 100 pounds lighter than the Huracán Performante. Upgraded brakes and new driving modes make the most of the lower weight and aerodynamic enhancements.

The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V8 still generates 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts), but it goes to the rear wheels with a bit less torque than previous versions – 417 pound-feet (565 Newton-meters) versus 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). That doesn't bother the STO one tiny bit, as it still hits 60 mph in three seconds. And with its Squadra Corse ties, it sticks to corners with shocking ferocity.

Dive into the video for a deeper look at this very special supercar. And stay tuned, as our first drive experience behind the wheel is coming soon.