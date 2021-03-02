With winter weather waning in the northern hemisphere, it's time to turn our attention to outdoor adventuring. German-based Flowcamper offers an interesting solution for those who prefer small motorhomes with modest off-road capability. It's called the Casper, and it certainly stands out in a crowd. We mean that both figuratively and literally, which we'll talk more about in a bit.

The conversion starts with the venerable Volkswagen T6.1 that can be had with all-wheel drive and your choice of engines. From there, an abundance of Nordic spruce is added to create a full kitchen with storage, a 30-liter refrigerator, a sink, pressurized water, and provisions for a stove. The water system in the kitchen can also be used for an outdoor shower. Two rear seats with seatbelts are retained for four-passenger capability while traveling, and they fold to accommodate a large twin bed. The bed can be set up even without the seats in place, and the design allows for a small mini garage at the back for storage.

Gallery: Flowcamper Casper VW T6.1 Camper

13 Photos

To expand the Casper's interior space, a pop-top roof is optional for extra sleeping quarters. A tent addition with rooftop sleeping is also on the options list, as are various choices for electricity that range from batteries to solar power. The clever use-of-space certainly helps this T6.1 distinguish itself among similar-sized campers, but it literally stands out with eye-popping colors and exterior graphics that Flowcamper offers.

Of course, Volkswagen doesn't sell the T6 in the States so this is a Euro-only rig. It can also be a bit pricey, with Uncrate reporting a figure of around $64,000. That cost will certainly vary by a significant margin depending on which options are selected, and individual customization is part of every Casper.

As such, Flowcamper doesn't stock any inventory; conversions begin once a customer places an order and apparently, business is good. According to the company's website, lead time from order to delivery can take as long as 16 months.