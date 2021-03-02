Although some parts of the country are still covered in snow and others battling bitter cold, Spring Break is right around the corner. That's why earlier this week, Jeep reintroduced its tropical Islander moniker – first used in 1988 – for special versions of the Renegade and Wrangler. The two Jeeps wear custom paint, sport special features, and are ready to hit the beach, weather permitting.

The Wrangler uses the Sport S trim as its base (both two- and four-door models) and comes with Islander-specific exterior cues like 17-inch Rubicon wheels, a "Tiki Bob" hood decal, and a white three-piece hardtop roof. Plus buyers get the choice of ten paint options, like the Chief Blue pictured here, or other fun shades like Snazzberry, Firecracker Red, and Hellayella.

Inside, the Wrangler Islander sports cloth black seats with a Ceramic White mid-bolster and an embroidered Islander logo with Surf Blue accent stitching. A 7.0-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 4 and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto sits atop the dash. The optional Islander Plus Package by Mopar adds grab handles, a cargo tub liner, solid sunbonnet, and a Tiki Bob soft spare-tire cover.

As for the Renegade, it gets a lot of the same features – Tiki Bob decals, a white roof, and a custom interior with the available Optional Islander Plus package, most notably. But the Renegade Islander wears slightly larger 19-inch wheels (versus the Wrangler's 17-inchers) and only gets four paint options: Bikini, Jetset Blue, Glacier, and Omaha Orange.

Both of these models are available now through your local dealership, according to Jeep, and they're not all that pricey. The Renegade Islander starts at $27,430, while the two-door Wrangler Islander costs $33,370, and the four-door asks $36,870.