Happier Camper is expanding its lineup this year with its new Traveler trailer option. For the last several years, the company has been selling its HC1 – a travel trailer that emphasized a compact modular interior at the expense of some creature comforts. The new Traveler – the HCT – rectifies that by combining the modular interior of the HC1 with the larger footprint of the HCT, adding in several of those missing creature comforts.

The new HCT is a 17-foot long trailer, four feet longer than the HC1. The extra space is used to offer campers everything one would need for an off-the-grid camping experience. The HCT features a complete bathroom that includes a shower, sink, fan, and dry-flush toilet. The longer trailer also allows Happier Camper to install a fully equipped kitchenette – a dual-burner stove, a sink, and a DC-powered drawer fridge.

There are two living spaces, each of which can accommodate a bed. The front can fit a queen-sized bed, while the rear can fit a full-sized one. However, Happier Camper's modular design allows for a wide range of configurations that can change on the fly to meet one's needs. The HCT features a unique floor grid with grooves in the floor to anchor the company's Adaptiv cube components, which include a host of seats, beds, tabletops, and storage solutions. They can be easily rearranged and stacked, too, providing numerous different layouts.

The new HCT also features a 17-gallons freshwater tank and a 17-gallons gray water one. It also has a combination air and water heater, with ample storage in the upper shelves and custom kitchen racks. Inside, Happier Camper installs mood lighting and numerous power outlets. Options include solar panels, off-grid tires, and heating options. The HCT's lightweight construction gives it a sub-2,500-pound (1,133-kilogram) loaded weight, which allows it to be towed by a variety of different vehicles.