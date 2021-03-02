Genesis is set to launch its first-ever all-electric SUV later this year and according to a report from February, it is going to be called GV60. It will share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and a number of future EVs from the Hyundai-Kia-Genesis family. We’ve only seen it under heavy camouflage so far but a new rendering is here to provide a more detailed early look.

This GV60 virtual drawing comes from our friends and colleagues at Motor.es and shows a very plausible preview of the zero-emission crossover. It takes the shape of a low-slung hatch-like crossover with a sporty profile and a sloped roofline.

According to unofficial information, the GV60 will be launched as an entry-level luxury electric crossover from Genesis riding on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform. A report from Asia Times even mentioned wireless charging capabilities but we take this part of the rumors with a grain of salt.

Of course, there’s no official word from Genesis yet which means the GV60 might not be the brand’s first EV crossover to arrive. There are counter-arguments claiming it will be launched next year. A patent filing from last year suggested several other high-riding EVs are also under development and potentially getting the GV70e, GV80e, and GV90e monikers.

Hyundai’s E-GMP architecture supports batteries that can provide up to 310 miles (500 kilometers) of range. It also allows for quick charging with energy for 62 miles (100 kilometers) of range in five minutes.

The first production EV from the manufacturer to use the platform is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which made its official debut late last month. It arrived with retro styling, huge dimensions, and up to 298 miles (480 kilometers) of range.