Volvo announced plans to unveil its second electric vehicle back in December 2020, but without disclosing the model's identity. The mystery will be over soon as the new EV will premiere during a digital-only event live-streamed for everyone to see. It’s going to be based on the firm's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), so it will be mechanically related to the XC40.

Since the stylish little crossover has already spawned a purely electric Recharge version, the newcomer will take a different shape. Automotive News has reported on different occasions it will be a "coupe" take on the XC40, meaning a more sloped roofline while likely retaining the rear doors. The same source claims it could go by the name of "C40," but nothing is official at this point.

Gallery: Volvo XC40 Recharge

40 Photos

If that's going to be the case, expect the same technical specifications to be largely carried over from the standard XC40 Recharge. Modifying the roofline for the sake of extra style (though that's subjective) will likely have a negative impact on the rear headroom and cargo capacity. If history has taught us anything, it’s that crossover-coupes usually command a premium over their conventionally styled counterparts.

In an interview with Automotive News a while ago, Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson referred to the new EV as a “very good-looking car” with a "more streamlined body." He went on to mention the new model won't be a replacement for the discontinued V40 since the Geely-owned marque wants to "focus on higher price, more premium car segments" and the hatchback didn'’t fit the bill.

Coinciding with today's unveiling is a major announcement made by Volvo this morning, confirming what its head honcho promised a while back. The Swedish brand wants to become a fully electric brand by the end of the decade, with an intermediate goal being to sell only EVs and PHEVs by 2025. To get there, "several additional electric models" are in the pipeline, kicking off with the new zero-emissions 40 Series car debuting today.

A vague teaser image accompanying the press release issued today gives us a rough idea of what to expect from Volvo regarding its electric portfolio by 2025. Only the XC40 Recharge is visible, joined by what is likely the aforementioned C40. Five additional EVs will be launched within the next four years, including a large one that could be the rumored XC100.