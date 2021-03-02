Nearly a year ago, James Glickenhaus, owner of Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, brought forth his intention to build a wild SCG-branded all-terrain race car nearly a year ago. That idea was a hoot, and it seems like he's been working on the idea during the pandemic and now we have an update.

Posted over at Glickenhaus' Facebook, the kit buggy now has a name and it's called the 008 Baja Dakar Buggy. Based on that name alone, you know that this fast off-roader means business. Here are the updated renderings:

Compared to the initial renderings, the updated version of the 008 off-road buggy looks more conservative. The lights were moved on top of the hood and the roof scoop remains, while the side mirrors and front winch have been removed. The massive rear wing has also been deleted, but the previous roof-mounted spare tires are now moved into a special compartment at the back.

The lovechild between the SCG 004 and the hydrogen-powered Boot looks ready for production. While you may argue that these are just renderings, a few scrolls down Glickenhaus's Facebook and you will find photos of him checking out the seats of the central-seated 008. Yes, SCG is actually building it and it looks promising.

We're still short of details about the 008 Baja Dakar Buggy at this point but last year, Glickenhaus said that he's thinking of offering it as a kit car for customers to assemble. If that happens, the price tag would be much more attainable, but expect a bit of restraint in terms of specs. He also put forward the intention to race the N24 or the Baja 1000.

We'll know more in the weeks or months to come if those things hold true but ultimately, this 008 buggy sure looks a lot of dirty fun.