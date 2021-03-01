Art cars can be an equally exciting and controversial endeavor. Throughout the years, the meeting of automotive and artistic minds has given us a number of special vehicles ranging from road machines all the way to LeMans-winning race cars. Regardless, Porsche recently released an artful interpretation on its Taycan 4S.

The German automaker joined forces with acclaimed American artist Richard Phillips to create an automotive work of art. With the all-electric sportscar standing in as the canvas, the project unsurprisingly took on a natural theme. For the art car, Phillips adapted his large-scale Queen of the Night painting – originally completed in 2010.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Art Car

9 Photos

“The result is this creation, which reflects the guiding principles of sustainability and electromobility and of course also places a strong focus on nature in Switzerland,” said Michael Glinski, CEO of Porsche Schweiz AG.

Even with an electric vehicle like the Taycan, the floral focal point of the piece resides on the hood, which delicately flows over the roofline towards the rear of the car. At the back, the flowers open up to reveal a blue sky accompanied by a flock of butterflies. Conceptually, Phillips said that the Queen of the Night livery takes into consideration that the design of the EV is an instant icon of electric mobility and speed.

As such, his work complements landmark elements of the Taycan like the rear light bar which illuminates the blossom wrapping around the rear bumper. Another example involves the front Porsche badge standing in as the heart of a flower – along with countless other examples throughout the entire vehicle. Every time you look at this car you’ll find something new.

The vehicle was created live at the Leuehod pop-up restaurant on Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse in December 2020. Thanks to the support of RM Sotheby’s, the one-of-one Taycan will be auctioned globally during the week of April 6, 2021. All proceeds will be donated to a relief fund aimed to aid Switzerland-based creatives afflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.