Rolls-Royce reserves the Black Badge label for a model’s most revered trim. For the Cullinan, the badge meant massaging more power from the brand’s mighty V12 while adding a few exclusive touches. But in the hands of Spofec, the Cullinan somehow gets even meaner. The tuner’s latest Cullinan creation somehow wrings even more power from the engine while adding an aggressive widebody kit.

From the factory, the Black Badged Cullinan makes 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, which was already a sizable increase over the standard Cullinan’s 563 hp (420 kW). However, Spofec goes far beyond that with its engine upgrade – new ignition programming, new injection mapping, and higher maximum boost pressure. This increases the 6.7-liter’s output to 707 hp (520 kW) and 785 lb-ft (1,060 Nm). The beastly behemoth can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.6 seconds.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Cullinan By Spofec

10 Photos

Complimenting that power is a host of new bodywork that widens the Cullinan by 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) at the front and 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) at the rear. The extra girth comes from the tuner’s Overdose fender flares, which include new rocker panels and a new front bumper and functional front spoiler, which flows with the wider fenders. At the rear, Spofec adds a rear spoiler lip and a diffuser. The other exterior visual upgrade is the massive 24-inch forged wheels Spofec developed with Vossen. The wheels, along with a 40-millimeter shorter ride height, help fill in the Cullinan’s wheel wells.

Spofec will also upgrade the exhaust system, offering a branded stainless steel system with an optional version featuring actively controlled exhaust flaps. Spofec’s upgrades give the Cullinan more power and a subtle yet menacing new look. It looks fast, even if the SUV’s weight limits its top speed to 155 mph (250 kph); however, the extra oomph does make it quicker.