A few weeks after the debut of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, pricing for the redesigned crossover is now available. It starts at $25,795 (plus a $1,195 destination charge) for the front-wheel-drive ES grade, versus $24,895 for the same trim level for the 2020 model year (there wasn't a 2021 Outlander).

All trim levels of the 2022 Outlander come with a 2.5-liter inline-four and continuously variable transmission that it shares with the Nissan Rogue. This setup makes 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 181 pound-feet (245 newton-meters). Buyers can select between front- and all-wheel drive.

Gallery: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

75 Photos

The base ES comes with amenities like a safety assistance suite that includes forward collision mitigation, blind-spot warning, and rear automatic emergency braking. It has an eight-inch infotainment screen on the center stack. For $1,000, there's the ES Convenience Package that adds 20-inch wheels and Mitsubishi Connect with Safeguard and Remote Services functionality.

The next step up is the SE grade. These models come with safety upgrades like a multi-view camera system, front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, and traffic sign recognition. They also have a nine-inch infotainment display with navigation, heated front seats, heated side mirrors, wireless smartphone charging, and rear USB ports. For $2,300, the SE Tech Package adds a digital instrument cluster, bose stereo, and a panoramic sunroof.

The SEL trim level includes leather upholstery, memory for the driver seat setting, four-way power-adjustable passenger seat, heated rear seats, and three-zone climate control. On the outside, there are roof rails. As a $2,700 option, there's the Touring Package with semi-aniline leather upholstery, a 10.8-inch head-up display, a heated steering wheel, and sunshades in the rear doors.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Pricing: