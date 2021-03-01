Kia unveiled the Sedona-replacing Carnival for the United States last week, but without providing any details regarding pricing. Thankfully, we now have all the numbers as the minivan has been integrated into the company's US configurator where it is listed with a starting price of $32,100, plus the mandatory destination charges of $1,175.

You can throw a lot more money at Kia for its shiny new family hauler as the base LX trim is followed by the LX Seat Package ($34,100) offering eight-row seating instead of seven, among other changes. Step up to the fancier EX ($37,600) and you get more standard equipment, while SX ($41,100) has some visual upgrades and additional goodies such as a rear-seat entertainment system.

The flagship SX Prestige ($46,100) boasts full-LED headlights and LED taillights along with dual sunroofs, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system. To sweeten the pot, Kia adds second-row VIP Lounge seats and a heated steering wheel, not to mention real leather upholstery and Blind View Monitor.

Should you want to shell out more money, there are 14 individual options available for the range-topping trim level. These vary from illuminated door sill plates ($310) and a cargo tray ($115) to a paint protection package ($200) and a tow hitch ($575), with the latter being the most expensive of the bunch. Cargo and interior light kits are also extra, and so are mudguards, a cargo net, and carpeted floor mats along with other miscellaneous items.

All in, you’re looking at $49,925 before destination charges, meaning the final sticker price is $51,100. Kia will have the 2022 Carnival at dealers across the country this spring. It’s worth mentioning an even fancier version dubbed "Hi Limousine" already exists, complete with a higher roof and a huge screen, but it’s sold only in South Korea where it costs the equivalent of $54,000 (60 million KRW) before options.