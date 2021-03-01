Edsel Bryant Ford II is Henry Ford’s great-grandson and the son of Henry Ford II. He is working for Ford and serves the finance committee and sustainability and innovation committee. With such a pedigree, it’s natural that Edsel Ford II has a remarkable collection of Ford vehicles. Two of his most precious cars will be sold during the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction.

The auction will be held between 20 and 27 March and will be the event where two Ford station wagons from two different eras will go under the hammer. The two cars in question are a 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Custom Woody Wagon and a 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon, with the latter being one of just 892 built examples.

“Rarely do family members of an original manufacturer part with vehicles from their personal collection at auction,” Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson, comments.“This pair of handsome cars carries the gravitas of being owned by an icon of the American automotive industry.”

Interestingly, the Super Deluxe wagon was restored by the team of Roush Performance between 2014 and 2015. From the photos available, it seems that it’s in better condition between the two, but it’s important to note that it’s not fully original. The engine was swapped and the three-speed gearbox was replaced by a four-speed transmission.

The second car was also restored by Roush Performance but it’s showing some signs of use. That’s not actually a problem, as this is a truly rare Ford wagon that was available only for a single model year. The estate is powered by a model-exclusive V8 engine with an impressive torque output of 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters).