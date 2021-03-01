Volkswagen wants more customers to be interested in buying the ID.3 electric hatchback. The German automaker recently launched a more affordable version of the battery-powered vehicle, which offers the same range as the core model but is slightly less powerful. It turns out there might be a very surprising ID.3 derivative joining the range in the future.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO at Volkswagen Passenger Cars, has teased the potential ID.3 Convertible with a post on LinkedIn. While he admits Volkswagen’s “design team has already sketched out some initial ideas,” it seems that a final decision hasn’t been taken yet.

Apparently, the engineers and designers of the company “are still pondering how to turn this attractive concept into reality.” We don’t know how many modifications to the vehicle’s construction will be required for the ID.3 to lose its roof, but it’s safe to say that’s definitely not an easy task.

Brandstätter’s post is accompanied by a rendering, previewing what the ID.3 Convertible could look like. From what we see, the EV could lose its rear doors in the transition to an open-top vehicle and that would mean the body of the ID.3 would need to be heavily reworked.

“An ID.3 convertible? Sounds quite appealing: enjoying nature with the top down, with the instant, but silent electric punch. This could provide an entirely new, extraordinary feeling of freedom,” Brandstätter says in the post.

However, it seems that the executive is just teasing us with the idea of an ID.3 Convertible just to keep the interest in the vehicle high. In our eyes, that’s a very attractive-looking vehicle but chances of seeing it on the production lines are probably very slim. If you you like it too, make sure to let Volkswagen know that as its CEO really wants to know your opinion.