A brand new generation Peugeot 308 is scheduled to debut on March 18, bringing new technologies, new engines, and a new brand logo. We’ve already seen both the hatchback and wagon versions of the French compact testing on public roads, and thanks to new renderings we can get an early preview of the 308’s final exterior design.

Our colleagues and friends at Kolesa.ru used the latest spy photos as a base for their new virtual drawings. The car you see in the attached gallery below is obviously based on the outgoing generation 308 but there are many tweaks giving it a more modern overall look.

Gallery: 2021 Peugeot 308 SW renderings

2 Photos

The spy photos have shown Peugeot will incorporate its new front-end design with LED lights extending into the bumper. The headlights will feature the brand’s distinctive three-stripe look and will be positioned around a massive radiator grille, adorned by the marque’s updated logo. This rendering doesn’t use the new emblem, though Peugeot has already confirmed the new 308 will be the first model to get it.

At the back, the silhouette doesn’t seem very different from the current 308 SW. New taillights, a new bumper design, and a more aggressive diffuser (probably for the GT Line trim) will make a notable visual difference though.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, the new 308 will be based on an evolution of Peugeot’s EMP2 platform. Every single engine of the compact model will offer some sort of electrification and we have the feeling the days of the diesel units for the 308 are counted. A range-topping plug-in hybrid powertrain is expected to join the range with a peak output of 225 horsepower (168 kilowatts).

Whether we will see both the hatchback and the wagon at once on March 18, remains to be seen. There are rumors that a rugged, off-road-inspired version of the new 308 will be unveiled later during the model’s lifecycle as a rival to the Ford Focus Active.