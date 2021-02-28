The next evolution of Lamborghini’s high-performance SUV is right around the corner. Spied during on-road testing, this camouflaged prototype harbors the future Urus Evo SUV. The Urus Evo will simply be a replacement for the current generation Urus offering an evolved offering to the current generation SUV. This naming convention debuted on the Huracan supercar and now finds itself on the family friend Urus SUV.

The Lamborghini Urus debuted in 2018 where it made the Lamborghini brand family-friendly. Lamborghini customers no longer had to choose between a Lamborghini and a family-friendly luxury SUV as the Urus blended both with a shocking level of success. Although the Urus is a parts bin special sharing its platform and drivetrain with similar Porsche, Bentley, and Audi SUVs, its distinct styling meant it stood out from its siblings.

Thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber, the world’s largest set of carbon-ceramic brakes at 17.32-inches, and a powerful 641 horsepower (478kW) twin-turbo V8, the Urus delivers performance that cannot be matched by other SUVs. The Urus’s top speed of 190mph makes it one of the fastest SUVs on sales today, while its 0 to 60 time of around 3.6 seconds makes it one of the quickest things on the road.

We expect the updated Lamborghini Urus to debut later this year for the 2022 model year. Expect updated exterior and interior styling with a drivetrain that will remain unchanged for 2022. The Urus Evo will be an evolution of a proven performance SUV and Lamborghini will not change the aspects of the Urus that are working well. This mid-cycle refresh will simply change just enough to keep the Urus interesting while address minor shortcomings in the design department.