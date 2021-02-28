Usually, drag races are orchestrated to see which of the competing cars are the quickest in a quarter-mile, straight-line sprint. Aside from a test of acceleration, it's also a test of traction and power-to-weight ratio, as well as a bit of an assessment of the drivers' skills in launching and gear-shifting.

But this weekend's drag race is a tad different. The four-cylinder Toyota Supra is out to prove that it's worthy of carrying the badge, and what better way to do that than to compete against the 3.0L Supra – both old and new.

The race, of course, was set up by Carwow, with Mat Watson piloting the discriminated four-banger Supra. The other contenders were the Toyota Supra powered by a BMW-sourced straight-six engine, while the other one was the MK4 Supra with the legendary, highly-tunable 2JZ engine under its hood.

There's another factor to consider here, though, apart from the power and weight differences, and that's the road condition. As the race was done in the UK, the tarmac was wet so you could expect a bit of a struggle from these rear-driven sports cars at the starting line.

As expected, all cars had a hard time launching so it took three trials before they could get a decent one with everyone latching nicely at the signal. The results shouldn't surprise you, however, so I won't care to invoke some mystery here.

Having the most power coming from the bonnet, the new 3.0-liter Supra won the straight-line race. But which do you think between the MK4 and the 2.0-liter Supra came in second? After watching the video on top, do you think the four-cylinder Supra is still worthy of its badge? Feel free to drop your thoughts in the comments section below.