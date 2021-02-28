It has been over a decade since Lexus introduced the Lexus LFA supercar. Sure, it wasn't a commercial success, with some units still sold in the US in the past few years.

But the LFA's impact on our perception of Toyota's luxury marque was undeniable. It's also an inspiration to some of the gnarliest Lexus sports cars these days, including the LC 500. Then again, despite production ending in 2012 with 500 units, the LFA lives on in a few examples out there – one of which was capture in a short video by Motorsport Magazine.

Ten years down the line, how furious is the LFA on an acceleration test? The short video above showed and recorded the LFA screaming up to 9,500 RPM, and a 0-100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) sprint of 4.4 seconds. We can't deny that we missed hearing that familiar heavenly exhaust note in the background, which was one of the many things that the LFA has been known for.

Better yet, the footage also showed the naturally-aspirated V10 supercar drifting its way around the corners of a race track. If you're a fan, then you know what we're feeling right now.

Right now, it's a tall order to expect an LFA successor from Lexus, but something that isn't impossible. In 2019, Koji Sato, then vice president turned president, mentioned in an interview that there's hope for an LFA successor but they would need the media's support for that to happen. It is, after all, the company's halo car and a replacement should be in order to attract customers back to the brand again.

We haven't heard another follow-up to that, though, but that doesn't mean that we aren't hoping that it will happen someday.