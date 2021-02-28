General Motors is up and arms with its electrification, with several models either announced or introduced within the previous months. The Cadillac Celestiq is certainly one of those that are coming soon from The General, and a recent report states a timeline for its launch.

According to Cadillac Society, which cited unnamed sources privy to the matter, the upcoming flagship electric Cadillac sedan will be unveiled in the summer of this year. It will likely happen in July or August 2021.

So what do we know about the Celestiq? On Cadillac's CES presentation, the luxury marque shared several tidbits of information about the nameplate, mostly on the features it will carry. These techie bits include a roof with four dimmable zones using suspended-particle-device smart glass, controlled via a control panel on the center console. You can see that in action via the teaser video above. A full-width digital display is also found up front, looking ready to take on Mercedes' dash-spanning MBUX Hyperscreen found in the EQS.

As for the underpinnings, we all know that the hand-built Cadillac will be using the BEV3 chassis on its flagship, along with the touted Ultium battery platform that boasts over 400 miles of driving range.

Gallery: Cadillac Celestiq Teasers

8 Photos

As with the vehicle's design, you can get the idea from the rendering we made that you see on top of this page. You can also parts of the exterior in the teaser video and screenshots taken above, showing a sharply styled EV sedan that resembles the Escala Concept from 2016 and the Cadillac Lyriq EV crossover.

If the rumor from Cadillac Society holds true, we'll be seeing the production-ready version of the Celestiq flagship soon enough, but it won't be for sale yet. Previous reports said that it will be on sale towards the end of 2023 or early 2024, so buyers of the $200,000 EV sedan will have to exercise patience until then.