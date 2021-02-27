As it stands, the 2021 Ram TRX is the most powerful bone-stock truck coming from the factory without the need for electrification. The Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 makes use of its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 to churn out up to 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 newton-meters). Those numbers are sent to all four wheels but, of course, there will be drivetrain loss, which could affect the numbers if measure at the wheels.

Hennessey aims to discover the output at the wheels, as seen on its latest benchmarking video of the 2021 Ram TRX. Interestingly, the Texas-based tuner only measured the output at the rear wheels (not sure how on the TRX).

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX: First Drive Review

59 Photos

After the dyno test, Hennessey got 583 hp (435 kW) and 570 lb-ft (773 Nm) at the rear wheels. The results represent around 17 percent drivetrain loss, which is quite understandable on a truck. To recall, Hennessey also tested a Ford Raptor at the dyno before, which yielded a 20 percent loss of power to the rear wheels.

Then again, you know what happens after Hennessey benchmarks a vehicle at the dyno. The American company has revealed its newest offering at the start of this year, the Mammoth 900 and Mammoth 1000 – both steroidal versions of the Ram TRX.

Thanks to an upgraded supercharger, new pulleys, stainless-steel headers, a high-flow exhaust, and new calibration, the Hellcat V8 can now produce up to 1,012 hp (755 kW) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) torque.

But if those figures aren't enough, Hennessey is also swapping a specially-tuned 7.0-liter Hellephant engine into the TRX and then adds another axle at the rear to create the Mammoth 6x6. And oh, it does produce up to 1,200 hp.