It's safe to say that the new Cadillac Blackwing models are the pride and joy of the American automaker. Both the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing represent the fastest of the V-Series models and harken back to the motorsport heritage of the marque. In fact, the CT5-V Blackwing is the most powerful Cadillac ever, showcasing the extent of what the carmaker can do.

But Cadillac isn't stopping there – at least according to Cadillac Chief Engineer Tony Roma in an interview with GM Authority. Roma said that there's more to come, although he's a bit careful in divulging details.

Roma pointed out that there's indeed a V-Series lineup expansion. "You’re going to see more of that in the future. We’re going to do more V-Series. It’s important to our brand and you’ll see it on other products," he said in the GM Authority report.

As for Blackwing, Roma wants to remind the public that the Blackwing badge is exclusive for the top-spec V-Series Cadillacs. There are more underway, but don't expect it on every vehicle they make, specifically excluding an Escalade Blackwing in the plans. He hinted, however, that a V-Series Escalade or Escalade-V might happen.

This isn't the first time we've come across the idea of an Escalade-V. Last year, Cadillac Escalade Product Manager Dave Schiavone admitted that there's a demand for a more powerful Escalade-V. Schiavone didn't guarantee its arrival, though, so don't get your hope up for that for now.

Rumor has it that the Escalade-V could come with the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the CT5-V Blackwing that makes a healthy 668 horsepower (498 kilowatts) and 659 pound-feet (893 Newton-meters) of twists. Then again, those are still rumors so take them lightly.