What's up with cars and sneakers these days? I've just wrapped a previous story about a Hummer EV-inspired rubber shoe by John Geiger, which, by the way, we're struggling to find a connection between the two. We've also seen a collaboration between Puma and Porsche before, celebrating the birth of the new 911 Turbo.

Now, Lexus releases a pair that's inspired by the 2021 IS F Sport. Good thing, we see the connection between the footwear and the luxury sedan even without reading what the press release has to say.

Gallery: Streetwear Collective RTFKT Sneaker Inspired By Lexus IS F Sport

4 Photos

A collaboration between streetwear collective RTFKT and the premium Japanese marque, the one-of-one shoe showcases striking features of the Lexus IS 350 F Sport Dynamic Handling Package.

First off, the sole mimics the tires while the opening up front shows the Lexus' signature spindle grille interpreted onto the toe box. The sides of the one-off sneaker use the Black NuLuxe with light gray stitching from the seats, while the middle silver stripe is inspired by the details of the headlights. At the rear, a 3D-printed element reflects the carbon-fiber spoiler of the sports sedan.

And of course, who would miss the F Sport and Lexus badges on the shoes, as well as the blue color that resembles the automaker's new Grecian Water color.

"RTFKT put the same passion into developing this one-of-a-kind shoe that we did in developing the new 2021 Lexus IS," said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. "Steven and Chris delivered a head-turning sneaker that unmistakably mirrors the bold design and impressive performance of the IS."

The collaboration between RTFKT and Lexus was documented by Complex.com, with a three-part video published within the lifestyle site. You might want to check that out.