By now, it's certainly no secret that Ford is preparing a new compact pickup truck. Leaked images of the tailgate all but confirm it's called Maverick, and more leaked images of the body give us a strong taste of how it will look. We pulled all the leaks together to create a pair of Motor1.com exclusive renderings that should be pretty darned accurate to the forthcoming production version.

We previously offered a Maverick rendering from the rear, highlighting the tailgate. This time around our focus is on the front, showcasing the big, bold grille and headlight design that was revealed in a leaked image from Ford's assembly plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. We offer two versions, one with a body-colored fascia and another with a black fascia. Ford's larger trucks generally have bold bumpers that stand out from the body, but the Maverick's unibody design might steer the small pickup in a different direction.

Gallery: Ford Maverick Exclusive Renderings

7 Photos

Leaked images also tell us the Maverick's profile will have some ornamental fender trim similar to the midsize Ranger, but it won't get the front-door notch at the beltline like the F-150. As such, our rendering reveals a small truck with smooth lines front-to-back and a presence that belies its compact stature. The Maverick will share the same platform used by the Escape and Bronco Sport, so the body and bed will be a one-piece design. Rumors also point to the Maverick being offered only in four-door trim.

With its bones tied to the Escape and Bronco Sport, we expect powertrain options to be shared as well. That means a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder will likely be the base engine, with a turbocharged 2.0-liter being optional. All-wheel-drive will certainly be offered, but it's unknown if Ford will also offer a front-wheel-drive version. A rugged Maverick Timberline is also rumored to be part of the lineup.

Once the Maverick breaks cover, it will be Ford's first small pickup in the US since the previous-generation Ranger left the scene as a fleet vehicle in 2012. We expect the Maverick to debut sometime in the first half of 2021 as a 2022 model.