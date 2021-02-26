Our exclusive renderings show a smooth small truck with F-150 style.

By now, it's certainly no secret that Ford is preparing a new compact pickup truck. Leaked images of the tailgate all but confirm it's called Maverick, and more leaked images of the body give us a strong taste of how it will look. We pulled all the leaks together to create a pair of Motor1.com exclusive renderings that should be pretty darned accurate to the forthcoming production version.

We previously offered a Maverick rendering from the rear, highlighting the tailgate. This time around our focus is on the front, showcasing the big, bold grille and headlight design that was revealed in a leaked image from Ford's assembly plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. We offer two versions, one with a body-colored fascia and another with a black fascia. Ford's larger trucks generally have bold bumpers that stand out from the body, but the Maverick's unibody design might steer the small pickup in a different direction.

Gallery: Ford Maverick Exclusive Renderings

2022 Ford Maverick Unofficial Rendering
7 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/pVbRr/s6/2022-ford-maverick-unofficial-rendering.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/MBkyn/s6/2022-ford-maverick-fender-door-unofficial-rendering.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/XxBjE/s6/2022-ford-maverick-rocker-panel-unofficial-rendering.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/begjM/s6/2022-ford-maverick-grille-black-bumper-unofficial-rendering.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/PO3LL/s6/2022-ford-maverick-side-glass-unofficial-rendering.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/ljERJ/s6/2022-ford-maverick-grille-body-color-bumper-unofficial-rendering.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/9qmRG/s6/2022-ford-maverick-unofficial-rendering.jpg

Leaked images also tell us the Maverick's profile will have some ornamental fender trim similar to the midsize Ranger, but it won't get the front-door notch at the beltline like the F-150. As such, our rendering reveals a small truck with smooth lines front-to-back and a presence that belies its compact stature. The Maverick will share the same platform used by the Escape and Bronco Sport, so the body and bed will be a one-piece design. Rumors also point to the Maverick being offered only in four-door trim.

2022 Ford Maverick Side Glass Unofficial Rendering
2022 Ford Maverick Grille Body Color Bumper Unofficial Rendering

With its bones tied to the Escape and Bronco Sport, we expect powertrain options to be shared as well. That means a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder will likely be the base engine, with a turbocharged 2.0-liter being optional. All-wheel-drive will certainly be offered, but it's unknown if Ford will also offer a front-wheel-drive version. A rugged Maverick Timberline is also rumored to be part of the lineup.

Up To Speed On The Ford Maverick:

ford maverick truck spy photos New Ford Maverick Spy Photos Show A Sliding Rear Window
2022 ford maverick 2022 Ford Maverick Pickup: Everything We Know

Once the Maverick breaks cover, it will be Ford's first small pickup in the US since the previous-generation Ranger left the scene as a fleet vehicle in 2012. We expect the Maverick to debut sometime in the first half of 2021 as a 2022 model.