Jeep sailed through the 2010s with a strong lineup of crossovers and SUVs, though it lacked a proper three-row offering. That changed earlier this year with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, an elongated GC with extra seats wedged in the back. The new SUV is set to arrive at dealerships later this year, but before it arrives, Jeep has detailed its pricing. The 2021 GC L will start at $36,995, excluding the $1,695 destination charge.

The entry-level price is for the two-wheel-drive Laredo model, which sports the company’s 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Adding four-wheel drive, which is an available option on the Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, and Summit trims, adds $2,000. The next trim up, the Altitude, starts at $40,195. That’s followed by the Limited at $43,995. The V6-powered Overland starts at $52,995, though the V8 version, which uses the brand’s 5.7-liter V8, starts at $58,290.

Near the top of the range is the Summit trim that starts at $56,995. That’s for the V6 model, with the V8 commanding $62,290 to start. The top-tier offering is the Summit Reserve, which is only available with four-wheel drive, though customers can choose between spending $61,995 for the V6 one or $65,290 for one with the V8.

The V6 produces 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 257 pound-feet (348 Newton-meters) of torque, while the V8 offers 357 hp (266 kW) and 390 lb-ft (528 Nm). Both pair to the company’s TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the V8 model offering up to a 7,200-pound (3,265-kilogram) towing capacity.

The new, longer Grand Cherokee L packs a new, more luxurious interior, with a revamped instrument panel stack, center console, and infotainment touchscreen that’s available in both 8.4 and 10.1 inches. The trim does determine the materials used inside, with the new-for-2021 Summit Reserve offering touches like open-pore waxed walnut wood covers, hand-wrapped Palermo leather seats, and more.

The SUV has no shortage of standard safety features, either, offering full-speed collision warning, rear cross-path detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane-keep assist, and more. Then there are the optional safety features that offer Level 2 automated assisted driving. The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L will begin to arrive at dealerships in the second quarter of 2021.