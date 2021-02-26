Full pricing for the 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 is now available, and it costs quite a bit. Getting the eight-cylinder engine in the two-door 90 model starts at $97,200 (plus a $1,350 destination charge), and the four-door 110 goes for $100,400.

The Defender V8 packs a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that makes 518 horsepower (386 kilowatts) and 461 pound-feet (625 Newton-meters) of torque. The power goes to an eight-speed automatic with four-wheel drive. The automaker estimates a 4.9-second sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) and a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph).

If the base price doesn't turn you away, then there's also the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition that goes for $104,000 on the 90 and $107,200 on the 110. All of these models come in a combination of Carpathian Grey and Narvik Black covering the roof, hood, and tailgate. They also have Satin Black tow eyes and Xenon Blue brake calipers. Land Rover covers the body in a protective film with a semi-matte finish as armor for the exterior.

Other than the V8, Land Rover also has the new XS Edition of the Defender 110 for $71,900. It exclusively comes with the mild-hybrid 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. The added equipment includes body-color exterior details and 20-inch wheels in Satin Gray with machined details. Inside, the upholstery includes Ebony Grained leather and Robust Woven Textile trim. The folks sitting in front have 12-way adjustable, heated, and cooled seats.

The table below shows full pricing for the 2022 Land Rover Defender: