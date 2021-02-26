Automakers do their best to keep their future products a secret. Ferrari is hiding its Purosangue crossover underneath a Maserati Levante, and Maserati has taken note, doing the same with its new GranTurismo. Our first spy photos of the new coupe show the Italian automaker hiding the car underneath an Alfa Romeo Giulia body, though the test vehicle features an unusually long front end.

The front of the test vehicle looks ungainly and disproportional. While it clearly wears the Giulia body, there’s far more sheet metal between the front wheel and the door than there’d typically be, which could mean Maserati is using this to test and develop its powertrains. The 2022 GranTurismo could receive the new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 offered in the new MC20, where the engine makes a potent 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque. However, there are rumors of a 4.0-liter V8 also being offered.

Gallery: 2022 Maserati GranTurismo Spy Photos

34 Photos

The new GranTurismo will also come with a fully electric powertrain, which will be the brand’s first to arrive with its new Folgore-branded powertrain. It’ll be a tri-motor layout – one on the front axle and two on the rear. The rear motors will feature individual power and torque management that allows for active torque vectoring. The spy photographers were able to capture the car’s interior, though it’s mostly just that of a Giulia. We’ll have to wait to see what Maserati has planned for the GranTurismo’s interior.

We don’t know when Maserati plans to reveal the new GranTurismo other than that it’ll happen sometime this year. The car is expected to go on sale in 2022, with the convertible version – the GranCabrio – debuting sometime after the fixed-roof coupe’s reveal. The all-electric version should debut this year, too. The GT EV will be the first of three electric vehicles coming from the automaker. The other two will be the MC20 and the Grecale SUV, both of which are scheduled to arrive before the end of 2023.