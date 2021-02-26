The next AMG C63 losing its V8 for an electrified engine with half the cylinders is yesterday’s news, but a new report from Car Magazine offers fresh details about the already much-criticized hybrid powertrain. Mercedes will allegedly be using the same 2.0-liter four-banger from the AMG A45 with an electric twist by adding an integrated starter-generator (ISG) and a rear-mounted electric motor.

That sounds like a recipe for a heavy car, which the next AMG C63 will be if we were to rely on the newly released report. We’re hearing it will tip the scales at nearly 4,409 pounds (2,000 kilograms), which if accurate, would make it about 535 lbs (243 kg) heavier than the outgoing C63 sedan before options. These are all rough numbers at this point, but you get the idea – the new C63 will be quite the porker.

The flip side will be more power (quelle surprise) as the combined output is estimated to reach 550 hp (410 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). For the sake of comparison, the current C63 S has to make do with 47 fewer horses and has a peak torque lower by 74 lb-ft (100 Nm). The report doesn’t go into details about the battery, but it’ll apparently be good for 40 miles (64 kilometers) of electric range in a best-case scenario.

Another benefit would be represented by an ideal 50:50 weight distribution after reducing the load on the front axle by installing a four-cylinder engine about 132 lbs (60 kg) lighter than the old 4.0-liter V8. The hybrid powertrain will turn the next C63 into an AWD performance car while still retaining the tail-happy nature courtesy of a standard drift mode, according to Car Magazine.

It’s also going to be about three and a half times more fuel-efficient, but certainly not when doing the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in the claimed 3.5 seconds or 0.6s quicker than the outgoing C63 S. The neck-snapping acceleration will be available not just by adding power, but also by using an e-turbo to virtually eliminate the dreaded turbo lag.

The combustion engine will be good for 420 hp (313 kW) and will work together with the electric motor sending 200 hp (149 kW) to the rear wheels. The report goes on to say the electric motor will work independently from the nine-speed automatic transmission since the 9G-TRONIC would not be able to cope with the near-instant torque.

The C63 AMG 4Matic+ EQ Power Sport (yes, that’s apparently its real name though AMG should be before C63) will reportedly be revealed towards the end of the year before going on sale in 2022. A wagon should follow shortly, while the two-door C63s might not return as Mercedes recently hinted it will phase out some coupes and convertibles. The C-Class models seem to be the most vulnerable, so there might not be a new C63 without rear doors.