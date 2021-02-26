The next-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class made its official debut earlier this week, bringing technologies and styling inspired by the S Class Sedan. A major selling point for the new premium sedan is expected to be the fully electrified engine range, though the absence of six- and eight-cylinder engines might be a drawback for some customers. According to a new report, a battery-powered model could join the lineup in a few years to allure a new wave of clients.

Autocar reports a zero tailpipe emission C-Class is set to be introduced but it won’t come until 2024. It will ride on a brand new platform, different from the MRA that underpins the new C-Class and S-Class, and different from the firm’s MEA electric vehicle architecture. It's the brand's new MMA platform for compact electric vehicles.

“This vehicle addresses the current demand we believe is high around the globe from a loyal customer base,” the company’s chief operating officer Markus Schafer told the publication. “At the same time we’re offering a number of electric vehicles with EQA, EQB, and EQC and, in the next couple of months, the EQS and the EQE, so there’s a wide range of vehicles.”

Not much is known at the moment but the electric C-Class could wear a unique moniker, just like the EQS is the electric alternative of the S-Class. If we follow Mercedes’ own logic, it would make sense to see it launch as the EQC, but this vehicle already exists in the form of an electric crossover.

“Do we expand? Yes we will,” Schafer added. “We gave a glimpse of our future MMA architecture, which we consider electric-first. The next platform is for compact and mixed-size vehicles from 2024, and this MMA platform is an electric-first architecture. It will be used for compact cars and it has the potential to reach into the mid-size segment as well.”

As a reminder, even the next-generation C63 AMG was confirmed to get a 2.0-liter engine with hybrid assistance. Before it arrives, the most powerful C-Class US customers will be able to buy has a 2.0 turbo with 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts), supported by a 20-hp (15-kW) integrated starter-generator.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes C-Class Sedan