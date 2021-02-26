For more than five decades, Mattel has created die-cast toy cars that kids and adults enjoy. Hot Wheels has always been a part of our childhood, whether as a standalone toy or using its popular orange plastic track.

Now, the toymaker has collaborated with Italian game developer Milestone to bring us How Wheels Unleashed, set to arrive across all game platforms this year. The announcement trailer is embedded atop this page to give you a preview of what to expect from the arcade-type racing video game.

This isn't the first appearance of Hot Wheels on video games. Mattel has lent out its name and its colorful cars on several occasions, most recently on Forza Horizon 3 with the Hot Wheels pack.

Hot Wheels Unleashed, however, will feature a split-screen multiplayer format, taking place in Hot Wheels' signature tracks (most of them orange, of course). Also, as Hot Wheels being Hot Wheels, there will be commands other than driving that will bring more fun into the racing video game such as turbo boost, drifting, and jumping.

"Milestone’s expertise in racing game development has enabled us to transform the Hot Wheels brand into a compelling console and PC gaming experience," said Andrew Chan, Mattel’s head of digital gaming.

Apart from in-game commands, there will be other features such as varying skins, track sets, and rare Hot Wheels cars appearing in the game. Players will also have the capability to edit tracks, which will be shared online.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is set to be released on September 30, 2021. It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. You may also pre-order now via the source link added below.