We got our first look at the updated GMC Terrain in early 2020, with photos revealing the redesigned crossover in its AT4 flavor. We expected that it’d arrive for the 2021 model year, as did GM. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused General Motors to delay several model updates, including the redesigned Terrain, which was pushed to 2022. There’s yet to be an official reveal, though there has been a leak.

GMC’s consumer website is advertising GM Rewards credit cards with a family photo showing the entire lineup, including a Terrain. However, it’s not the current model and looks similar to the AT4, though this one is dressed up in its best Denali suit. The 2022 Terrain in the image sports the larger grille found on the AT4, though it’s finished in chrome – a staple of the Denali trim that’s used elsewhere on the vehicle. The Terrain Denali sports the same reworked and stacked front headlights spotted on the lone test vehicle our spy photographers caught testing.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new GMC Terrain shop now

Chrome is a Denali staple, and the new Terrain doesn’t disappoint. The crossover sports chrome wheels, chrome side moldings, and chrome accents in the lower bumper. It’s a direct contrast to the AT4, which sports a black-finished grille, black wheels, and knobbier tires. The Denali also sports a more luxurious front bumper design, though only barely so.

Details about the Terrain’s powertrain remain up in the air, though reports indicate it’ll offer two engines – the turbocharged 1.5-liter and the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The 2.0-liter is a bit down on power from the previous one GMC offered in the Terrain, making 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque compared to the 252 hp (188 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of torque of the older mill. We’ll have to wait for GMC to reveal it to learn the official details.