For the record, Chevrolet doesn't offer a full-size, two-door SUV. We haven't heard any rumors that suggest one might be coming, either. However, back in the 1990s you could get a big Tahoe with two doors, back when the Ford Bronco was still large and in-charge as a beefy full-size SUV. What if Chevy decided to revive the idea?

That question is answered – at least visually – by Nikita Chuiko at Kolesa.ru. The current-generation Tahoe debuted in late 2019 for the 2021 model year, offering a range of engines that includes a diesel option. Perhaps of greater importance to a sporty two-door is the new chassis that gives the SUV an independent rear suspension setup. Drop a tweaked 6.2-liter V8 under the hood and suddenly a two-door Tahoe RST looks pretty darned good.

Of course, a two-door conversion isn't as simple as removing half the doors. These renderings depict a Tahoe with a shorter wheelbase as well as shorter front and rear overhangs, and that would require some considerable retooling. Then there's the inconvenient truth of reduced accessability to the rear seats, which certainly negates a good chunk of SUV appeal in the eyes of buyers. These days people want more seats, not fewer doors.

That's not really the point with this fictional exercise. A two-door Tahoe wouldn't be a volume seller, but it could fill a niche that's currently devoid of full-size competition. Furthermore, GM doesn't have a sporty two-door off-roader in any segment to compete with the likes of the Jeep Wrangler or new Ford Bronco, so perhaps there is an argument to be made in support of a cool two-door Tahoe. Still, the likelihood of anything coming to fruition is slim, at best.

Should GM consider a two-door version of the Chevy Tahoe, or possibly a reborn version of the old GMC Yukon GT? Jump into the comments with your best argument. GM just might hear you.