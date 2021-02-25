While the video is grainy, there's a new opportunity to what is very likely the next-gen Chevy Corvette Z06 C8 on the road with a caravan of other 'Vettes and a Jaguar F-Type. You can hear it rev a little, too.

The Z06 is under heavy camouflage, and the video's low resolution doesn't make looking for design details on the car any easier. The engineers even have covers over the wheels. About halfway through the video, the camera zooms in, and it's possible to see the center-exit exhaust pipes. There appears to be a diffuser on each side of them.

Before driving away, there's a brief opportunity to hear the engine. It's not much, but the noise seems different than the standard C8. The person who shot the video told Midengine Corvette Forum: "When they were leaving I noticed how wide the tires were. I swear it sounded like a manual transmission. The yellow car had computers set up for monitoring."

The currently available info suggests the new Z06 should debut this year. The model reportedly has a road-legal version of the 5.5-liter V8 from the C8.R race car. The engine boasts dual overhead camshafts and a flat-plane crankshaft that reportedly allows for a redline higher than 8,000 rpm. The output is reportedly around 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters).

The Z06 likely won't even by the hottest Corvette in the range for long. The ZR1 will allegedly use a twin-turbo version of the 5.5-liter V8 making around 825 hp (615 kW). The Zora will reportedly be at the top of the lineup by adding hybrid assistance to the turbocharged powerplant for a total system output of about 1,000 hp (745 kW).

A rumor from a Chevy dealer employee suggests that the Z06 could debut in July. This timing might make sense because of the connection to the standard C8's official premiere on July 18, 2019.