Infiniti is preparing to introduce the updated QX60 crossover sometime soon, though the automaker may have little to share when the time comes. The company announced today that the 2022 model would see a 20-percent increase in the crossover’s towing capacity thanks to the new nine-speed automatic gearbox Infiniti teased earlier this month.

The updated QX60 will offer up to 6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms) of towing capacity on select trims. Infiniti says the extra hauling power is possible because of the new nine-speed automatic gearbox, which pairs to the same 3.5-liter V6 of the outgoing model. The 6,000-pound towing models will also receive an uprated transmission cooler, integrated hitch receiver, a dedicated pre-wiring harness, and new stability programming with the trailer in mind. The increased capacity will allow the QX60 to tow things like a 22-foot Airstream trailer.

Gallery: 2022 Infiniti QX60 Towing Teasers

Infiniti has put the new QX60 through a grueling gamut of tests ranging from the scorching heat of Arizona to the frigid Alaskan cold, logging thousands of hours and hundreds of thousands of miles of testing. The lightly updated powertrain will ride inside a newly styled exterior and updated interior. Infiniti previewed the crossover’s updated styling in September with the QX60 Monograph Concept, which showed a stylistically stronger SUV design. The production version looks to closely follow the Monograph’s design, with the upright grille, thin-slit headlights, and tapered greenhouse.

Infiniti hasn’t said when it’d reveal the 2022 QX60, though it did say that it’d be soon. The updated three-row SUV will go on sale in the US and Canada sometime later this year and should present customers with a well-appointed offering. Spy shots of the interior have shown a new dashboard with a larger tablet-style infotainment screen, though the whole interior should receive a thorough upgrade. One thing customers won’t get in the new model is more horsepower. The 3.5-liter V6 makes the same 295 horsepower (216 kilowatts) as the outgoing model; however, it could make more torque.