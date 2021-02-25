Half doors for the Jeep Wrangler are finally here as part of the new Dual-Door Group accessory package. These parts let owners enjoy open-air driving while still having the security of having a door in place. The pieces are available on both the two- and four-door models of the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon 392, and 4xe.

The half doors have zipper-closing plastic windows for their upper sections. An owner can also completely remove this portion for more airflow from the large opening. With them off, the current Wrangler gains a classic look, too. Jeep also touts them as offering better visibility when off-roading versus the standard design. Plus, the sound of the V8 engine would probably be amazing when driving the Rubicon 392.

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler Dual-Door Group Half Doors

6 Photos

The Dual-Door Group package includes both full and half doors in the vehicle's body color, so buyers can swap between them depending on the conditions. The half doors install onto the same hinge locations and have a wiring connection to maintain the functionality of the power mirrors and power locks. The upper part comes standard in vinyl that matches the regular soft top or buyers can opt for premium acrylic that matches the more expensive version of the soft roof.

The Dual-Door Group retails for $2,350 for the two-door and $3,995 for the four-door. The version with the acrylic upper section is $2,550 for the two-door and $4,395 for the four-door. Jeep delivers Wranglers with this option with the full doors, and the others are packaged inside the vehicle. The automaker covers them under the new vehicle warranty of three years or 36,000 miles.

If you'd prefer to completely remove the doors, then Mopar has a mirror kit that attaches to the door hinge so you drive more safely. They only cost $295.