Ah, 2019. Those were simpler times when we were allowed to go to the pub and have a beer without having to worry about catching a potentially deadly virus. Drivetribe has uploaded on YouTube some previously unreleased footage shot a couple of years ago with co-founder Jeremy Clarkson shooting the breeze about cars, obviously.

The most interesting question he had to answer was about the car that got away. The charismatic British presenter, now aged 60, admitted it was “idiotic” of him to sell his BMW 3.0 CSL. Not only that, but he sold it for a mere £3,000. Nowadays, the homologation special costs well into six figures, regardless of currency. Only 1,265 examples of the Shark were made between 1972 and 1975.

It is worth mentioning Clarkson has also owned the modern-day equivalent of the 1970s Coupe Sport Lightweight. We’re obviously talking about the M3 CSL launched in 2004 as another limited-run coupe since only 1,383 units were ever made. Perhaps the Grand Tour co-host is also interested in getting the rumored M4 CSL expected to arrive as early as 2022.

The interview then moves on to other topics as Clarkson talks about his favorite non-performance cars, mentioning the Bentley Continental GT and the Range Rover (when it’s not stolen). When asked about whether he’d buy an electric car, the highly acclaimed journalist explains he will always prefer the sound of a combustion engine, specifically a V8.

He goes on to mention that given his age, he’ll likely drive a gasoline car for the rest of his life. He understands the appeal of an EV and that his preferences might make him old-fashioned, but he would choose a Ford Mustang over a Tesla Model S. The interview was made at a time when the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV had not been launched yet...