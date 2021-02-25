Ever since the Ram TRX made its debut last year, there has been an on-going volley between the fans of the Hellcat-powered truck and the loyalists of the Ford Raptor. Ram itself even went in and joined the trash talk, telling Ford to pop the new Raptor's hood via a tweet, which, as we know, doesn't have a V8 just yet. At least not until the Ford F-150 Raptor R arrives next year.

But it looks like Ram's tweet didn't age so well – at least considering this incident that happened in Utah. A YouTuber that goes by the name Ben Hardy took his brand new Ram TRX to a light off-road trail to have a little bit of fun with his $100,000 truck.

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX: First Drive Review

59 Photos

The video was supposed to be a first impressions video for his YouTube channel but unfortunately, his TRX broke down midway with leaking fluids found underneath the truck. Hardy and his friends weren't able to identify the problem but the truck refused to send power to the wheels. At that point, one of Hardy's friends who were with him in the trail in a Ford Raptor had to tow him. The whole thing, including the extent of off-roading that happened, was documented in the video atop this page.

Hardy had to limp back to the dealership to get the TRX checked. On the follow-up video below, the dealership discovered that it was indeed the transmission that broke down. The main reason was the high-pressure transmission line breaking, which escalated to ruining the whole transmission setup.

Based on the video above, it looks like the dealership will be replacing the transmission covered by the warranty. Hardy even got a nice Ram 1500 Limited loaner for the time being. Ram also took notice of Hardy's first video so they sent down a rep to the dealership to check and deal with the whole thing.

It was great customer service at that point, admittedly. But then again, this customer has a YouTube channel and this was clearly a bad PR for the brand, so there's that. Hopefully, Ram does this kind of service to all of its customers – or better yet, hope this transmission problem doesn't happen to other TRXs as well.