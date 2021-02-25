The 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 finally makes its much-anticipated premiere, and buyers have the choice of the high-powered SUV with either two or four doors. The model launches with a special edition for customers who want an even more personalized appearance. Pricing won't be available until closer to launch.

Under the hood, there's a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that makes 518 horsepower (386 kilowatts) and 461 pound-feet (625 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This setup gets the eight-cylinder-powered Defender to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph).

Gallery: Land Rover Defender 90 V8

65 Photos

For controlling the additional power, the Defender V8 has larger-diameter anti-roll bars for reduced body roll. The electronic active rear differential gains a yaw controller for improved cornering. There's also a new Dynamic driving setting for the Terrain Response system that sharpens the throttle response and stiffens the suspension.

You can identify the Defender V8 by looking for the Xenon Blue front brake calipers, quad exhaust pipes, and 22-inch wheels. The body comes in Carpathian Grey, Yulong White, and Santorini Black.

Gallery: Land Rover Defender 110 V8

44 Photos

The interior has Ebony Windsor Leather upholstery with Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents. Alcantara covers the steering wheel.

Buyers can upgrade to the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition. It features a Carpathian Grey body and skid pans. Narvik Black covers on the roof, hood, and tailgate. A protective film with a semi-matte finish protects the exterior.

Land Rover is making a few tweaks to the 2022 Defender beyond just introducing the V8 model. The company's Pivi Pro infotainment system now has an optional 11.4-inch screen as an upgrade over the existing 10.0-inch display. Wireless device charging is now a standard feature in the cabin.

There are also new exterior design packs. The Bright Pack adds a chrome finish to the skid plats, grille bar, and badging. The Extended Bright Pack additionally includes Ceres Silver for the lower body cladding and wheel arches. Finally, the Extended Black Pack adds lots of gloss black trim to the body.

The new XS Edition comes exclusively with the mild-hybrid 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six and replaces the First Edition. This model uses the body color to cover the lower cladding and wheel arches. It rides on 20-inch wheels in Satin Gray with machined details. Inside, there's Ebony Grained leather and Robust Woven Textile trim. The front occupants get 12-way adjustable, heated, and cooled seats.