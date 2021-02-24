Top Gear is without a doubt one of the most iconic automotive television shows in existence. Sure, it’s a very controversial topic following the exit of Clarkson, Hammond, and May, but hear us out. The recently released trailer for series 30 gives us a sneak peek of what’s to come.

After a revolving door of presenters following the exit of the automotive three wise men, it’s clear that the BBC has found a solid crew. With Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness, and Freddie Flintoff at the helm, the boys have a good chance at a convincing tenure. So what’s to come in the latest production?

Clearly from the start, there is no shortage of wacky challenges to put the hosts on their backside for your enjoyment. Sure, many purists will remain kicking and screaming until the cows come home, but the forced nature of the early reboot episodes – from season 23 onwards – is gone. From the triathlon challenge in the beginning to the James Bond vehicle at the end, these guys know how to get a good laugh.

Don’t fret though, because balancing the crazy challenges are a number of road and track tests – with Chris Harris most likely at the helm. Petrolheads can look forward to expert reviews of heavy hitters like the Lamborghini Sian, Ferrari Roma, and even the GR Yaris.

It’s no surprise that a lot of fans vowed not to watch Top Gear again after the exit of Clarkson, Hammond, and May. However, we’d be remiss not to mention that a similar event happened when Clarkson began his stint with the British motoring show. The Briton revolutionized a tv series – originally providing consumer advice for the common motorist – into a worldwide motoring mecca.

Regardless, the release date remains to be seen, but we can confirm that the new season is coming soon. Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.