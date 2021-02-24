We’ve already seen the next-generation Peugeot 308 testing on public roads on a number of occasions but all the spied prototypes had a hatchback body style. Today we can share the first batch of spy photos showing the station wagon version of the model and it already looks quite promising.

The 308 may be more popular as a hatchback on the European market but that doesn’t mean there’s no demand for a long-roof option. The Old continent is still hungry for practical wagons - even in the compact segment - and the French firm will answer that with the stylish new 308 SW.

Gallery: Next-gen Peugeot 308 wagon spy photos

11 Photos

From what we are able to see in these photos, the next generation of the model will retain the basic proportions of its predecessor. The relatively short overhangs create a sporty silhouette and we have the feeling the vehicle could be a little longer than the previous generation 308 SW.

This prototype rides on large wheels and the combination with low profile tires creates a very aggressive stance. This is most likely the vehicle’s production body and there are no fake panels obstructing what we are seeing. The front fascia is still heavily camouflaged though, but the sharp headlights with LED DRLs running into the bumper are making a partially masked appearance.

The new 308 will be based on an evolution of Peugeot’s EMP2 platform, which will allow for greater use of electrified powertrains. In fact, every engine of the new C-segment model will offer some sort of electric boost, be it a mild-hybrid or a plug-in hybrid tech. Later during the model’s lifecycle, it is expected to get a new PHEV system with up to 225 horsepower.

Word on the street is the 308 hatchback and wagon won’t be the two only versions of the model. A more rugged variant with SUV styling elements and higher ground clearance could also be introduced, though whether it’ll take the shape of an estate or a hatch remains to be seen.